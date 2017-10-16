Police investigate whether dog killed 11-year-old boy

Authorities in Northern Ireland are investigating whether a family dog killed an 11-year-old boy in County Antrim.

The child, who was found with cuts to his head, died at a house in Newtownabbey on Sunday. The dog was reportedly in the house at the time.

Police have yet to confirm an official cause of death pending a post-mortem.

Paramedics attended the scene on Sunday. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the victim suffered "lacerations to the head."

Police are questioning a man in connection with the death. Forensic officers were called in to examine the house.

Noreen McClelland, an SDLP councilor who attended the scene, said neighbours watched distraught as the child was removed from the house on a stretcher.

“It is just horrible, a terrible tragedy,” McClelland said. "How do you deal with something like that? Everyone is really upset.”

Alliance councillor John Blair said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened for the community as a whole as they come to terms with what has happened on their doorstep.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young boy who tragically lost his life today, as the police continue to search for answers as to how this happened."