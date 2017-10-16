Facebook to train pupils as digital safety ambassadors in secondary schools

Pupils in over 4,500 schools will be trained as digital leaders and anti-bullying ambassadors. Credit: PA|

Facebook is to offer digital safety training to every secondary school in the UK as part of a new partnership with youth charities. The social media giant will work with Childnet International and The Diana Award to train pupils in more than 4,500 schools as digital leaders and anti-bullying ambassadors over the next two years. Recently published research found almost two thirds of 13 to 17-year-olds (63%) wanted more peer-led online education programmes in schools The new programme will offer pupils access to face-to-face training, online resources and forums.

The aim of the initiative is to increase digital safety awareness. Credit: PA

Facebook's head of global safety policy Antigone Davis said the partnership is the next step to help young people "build safe and supportive communities." "Over the last decade, we have developed a wealth of innovative resources on Facebook that enable young people to look after themselves and their peers, from our updated Safety Centre, to our online reporting tools. "By offering trained digital safety ambassadors to every UK secondary school we are now taking this commitment offline too." Facebook also said a physical experience designed to highlight the online safety challenges young people face has also been launched in London. It includes an audio maze that "evokes feelings of being bullied".

Social media firms have face criticism over efforts to combat online abuse and extremism. Credit: PA