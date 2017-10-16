- ITV Report
Facebook to train pupils as digital safety ambassadors in secondary schools
Facebook is to offer digital safety training to every secondary school in the UK as part of a new partnership with youth charities.
The social media giant will work with Childnet International and The Diana Award to train pupils in more than 4,500 schools as digital leaders and anti-bullying ambassadors over the next two years.
Recently published research found almost two thirds of 13 to 17-year-olds (63%) wanted more peer-led online education programmes in schools
The new programme will offer pupils access to face-to-face training, online resources and forums.
Facebook's head of global safety policy Antigone Davis said the partnership is the next step to help young people "build safe and supportive communities."
"Over the last decade, we have developed a wealth of innovative resources on Facebook that enable young people to look after themselves and their peers, from our updated Safety Centre, to our online reporting tools.
"By offering trained digital safety ambassadors to every UK secondary school we are now taking this commitment offline too."
Facebook also said a physical experience designed to highlight the online safety challenges young people face has also been launched in London.
It includes an audio maze that "evokes feelings of being bullied".
Culture secretary Karen Bradley said the new initiative formed part of government plans to make the UK the "safest place in the world" to be online.
"The internet has many amazing opportunities for our young people but what is unacceptable offline needs to be unacceptable on a computer screen."
"It's fantastic that Facebook have committed to providing digital ambassadors, these students in schools will help give their peers the tools they need to stay safe and tackle issues such as cyberbullying," she added.
The government has previously criticised Facebook and other technology giants including Twitter and Google over efforts to combat online abuse and extremism - which they have admitted still need improvement.