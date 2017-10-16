Kate brushes off morning sickness to enjoy dance with Paddington Bear at charity event

The Duchess of Cambridge tried putting morning sickness to the back of her mind by taking a twirl with Paddington Bear.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, danced on platform number one at London Paddington as she marked the creation of Michael Bond's children's character on Monday.

The Duchess twirled and shimmied when a man-sized Paddington proffered its hand.

Kate had already surprised many people by attending the charity event, ahead of November's new Paddington 2 movie, because of her familiar battle with morning sickness.

The impromptu ballroom dancing-style exhibition happened as she, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry waved off a group of children from the station.