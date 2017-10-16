- ITV Report
Kate brushes off morning sickness to enjoy dance with Paddington Bear at charity event
The Duchess of Cambridge tried putting morning sickness to the back of her mind by taking a twirl with Paddington Bear.
Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, danced on platform number one at London Paddington as she marked the creation of Michael Bond's children's character on Monday.
The Duchess twirled and shimmied when a man-sized Paddington proffered its hand.
Kate had already surprised many people by attending the charity event, ahead of November's new Paddington 2 movie, because of her familiar battle with morning sickness.
The impromptu ballroom dancing-style exhibition happened as she, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry waved off a group of children from the station.
During the event, the royals spoke to a number of youngsters in attendance who had been selected by members of the trio's Charities Forum - with many going through difficult times in their lives.
The children then embarked on a journey through the English countryside on an old British Pullman train.
As they were waved off by the trio, Kate took a turn at dancing when Paddington, complete with famous duffle coat and hat, offered his hand to her.
And Kate showed that she still looked good on her feet despite her baby-bearing travails.
The actor inside the bear later said: "She's a right good mover, and I think she could win Strictly Come Dancing - if she was in it."