Man convicted of IS-inspired pressure-cooker bomb attacks that injured 30 in New York

A man has been found guilty of planting two pressure-cooker bombs that injured 30 people in New York in an attack said to be inspired by the so-called Islamic State.

Afghan-born Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 29, is facing a potential life sentence for the September 2016 attacks.

Prosecutors said Rahimi considered himself "a soldier in a holy war against Americans" and was inspired by IS and al Qaida.

One of the bombs injured 30 people after detonating on 23rd Street in the Chelsea area of New York. The other bomb was discovered and defused before it went off.

The US government said it was a miracle that nobody was killed by the explosives, which were packed with ball bearings intended to cause shrapnel wounds.