Metoo trending on social media in wake of Weinstein allegations

The words 'me too' have become a worldwide trend on Twitter after women were asked to share if they had ever been sexually harassed or assaulted.

The hashtag was posted thousands of times in a bid to show just how big the problem is in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

US actress Alyssa Milano started it after a suggestion from a friend.

She wrote: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

Milano starred in TV show Charmed with Rose McGowan, who has publicly accused Weinstein of raping her in the 1990s.