- ITV Report
#Metoo trending on social media in wake of Weinstein allegations
The words 'me too' have become a worldwide trend on Twitter after women were asked to share if they had ever been sexually harassed or assaulted.
The hashtag was posted thousands of times in a bid to show just how big the problem is in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.
US actress Alyssa Milano started it after a suggestion from a friend.
She wrote: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."
Milano starred in TV show Charmed with Rose McGowan, who has publicly accused Weinstein of raping her in the 1990s.
The post was retweeted more than 30,000 times by women, as well as men, who also shared their experiences.
High profile stars including singer Lily Allen, Will & Grace actress Debra Messing and True Blood star Anna Paquin were among those who replied.
Back To The Future 'mum' Lea Thompson also posted the words, as did 2 Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings.
In the UK, Labour MP Stella Creasey said she had also been harassed.
When another Twitter user said she was crazy to admit it, she replied: "Not 'admitting' anything. Saying I've been harassed like millions of women and girls around the world. Shame is on the attackers, not me"