- ITV Report
Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has formally put the Premier League club up for sale and is hoping to complete a deal by Christmas.
Ashley's decade-long reign appears to entering its final weeks, with the businessman prepared to entertain a deal involving staggered payments if it attracts the right investor.
A statement from his company, St James' Holdings, read: "To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale."