North Korea face 'stringent' new sanctions backed by UK

European ministers hope to ramp up pressure on the North Korean regime after agreeing fresh sanctions against the country, Boris Johnson has said.

At a meeting in Luxembourg, foreign ministers will back plans to cut off sources of cash that help prop up Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile programmes.

There is a planned expansion on EU investment into the rogue state and European oil will no longer be exported to North Korea.

More names will be added to the list of regime officials and companies that are hit by asset freezes and travel bans.

Personal payments to North Korea will be limited to 5,000 euros, whereas it was previously possible to send up to 15,000 euros.

Restrictions on North Korean workers in the EU will also be bolstered as part of the plans to curb the money that makes its way back to the regime, although there are none based in Britain.