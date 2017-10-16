- ITV Report
North Korea face 'stringent' new sanctions backed by UK
European ministers hope to ramp up pressure on the North Korean regime after agreeing fresh sanctions against the country, Boris Johnson has said.
At a meeting in Luxembourg, foreign ministers will back plans to cut off sources of cash that help prop up Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile programmes.
There is a planned expansion on EU investment into the rogue state and European oil will no longer be exported to North Korea.
More names will be added to the list of regime officials and companies that are hit by asset freezes and travel bans.
Personal payments to North Korea will be limited to 5,000 euros, whereas it was previously possible to send up to 15,000 euros.
Restrictions on North Korean workers in the EU will also be bolstered as part of the plans to curb the money that makes its way back to the regime, although there are none based in Britain.
Mr Johnson said increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang was the best way to curb its illegal missile programme.
The Foreign Secretary said: "North Korea continues to pose an unacceptable threat to the international community, which is why the UK, working closely with our European allies, has secured a set of stringent new sanctions upon the regime.
"As I have said before, the North Korean regime must bear full responsibility for the measures that the international community is enacting against it, including these sanctions.
"Maximising diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea is the most effective way to pressure Pyongyang to halt its illegal and aggressive actions."