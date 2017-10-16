Somalia attack: Funerals underway after Mogadishu blast which killed more than 300

The death toll from the Mogadishu blast is expected to rise. Credit: AP

Funerals of more than 300 people killed in a truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu are underway - as the country comes to terms with the devastating attack. A further 400 people were injured, many badly burned, when the explosion ripped through the city on Saturday. The death toll is also expected to rise. Despite the identities of many victims being unknown because of the severity of their injuries, funerals continued to take place on Monday. Mogadishu's hospitals are currently overwhelmed and some 70 people have been airlifted to Turkey for critical treatment. Scores of people remain missing.

Somalia's government has blamed extremist group al-Shabab for the attack, though they are yet to claim responsibility. The blast is believed to be the single most deadly attack in the country's history. While medical supplies and doctors have been flown in from abroad to help the crisis, the city remains desperately short of blood. Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed called on people to donate and was even filmed himself giving blood to help the hospitals. Authorities expect the death toll from the attack to rise, while bodies were still being recovered on Monday. One police official said many of the victims were unrecognisable because they had been burned to ashes.

