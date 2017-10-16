Brexit: Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker agree negotiations 'should accelerate'

Brexit negotiations should "accelerate" over the coming months, Britain and the EU have agreed.

Following a meeting between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker, the two leaders concluded efforts should be made to break the negotiating deadlock.

In a joint statement released on Monday, the parties said they had reviewed the progress of Brexit talks to date.

Both sides acknowledged that negotiations had not moved at the desired pace, with Downing Street and Brussels afterwards saying they hoped that "efforts should accelerate over the months to come".

To date, disagreement over the so-called divorce bill, rights of EU citizens and the Irish border have hampered negotiations, meaning talks have been unable to encompass future trading relationships.

More to follow...