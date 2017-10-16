Theresa May heads to Brussels to meet EU chiefs over Brexit deadlock

Theresa May is to travel to Brussels on Monday to hold crunch talks with European Union leaders in a bid to end the deadlock over Brexit negotiations.

Despite Downing Street insisting the meeting had "been in the diary for weeks," the PM’s visit to speak with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker surprised Westminster.

The trip to Belgium comes a week after negotiations between Barnier and David Davis reached an impasse. The Brexit secretary will accompany May to Europe.