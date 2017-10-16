- ITV Report
Theresa May heads to Brussels to meet EU chiefs over Brexit deadlock
Theresa May is to travel to Brussels on Monday to hold crunch talks with European Union leaders in a bid to end the deadlock over Brexit negotiations.
Despite Downing Street insisting the meeting had "been in the diary for weeks," the PM’s visit to speak with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker surprised Westminster.
The trip to Belgium comes a week after negotiations between Barnier and David Davis reached an impasse. The Brexit secretary will accompany May to Europe.
The fifth round of talks reached a stalemate over the cost of the divorce settlement. Barnier said he could not recommend to EU chiefs that talks move to the next stage until progress was made on the settlement.
Juncker warned last week that the Brexit process will take "longer than we initially thought," blaming Britain's reluctance to settle its financial obligations.
The UK government is pushing for the exit bill and future trade negotiations to be discussed together.
Former Brexit Minister David Jones called for Britain to suspend talks until the EU is prepared to talk "sensibly about money" and future trade terms.
May spoke to Angela Merkel on Sunday, the German chancellor noting the importance of “continued constructive progress."