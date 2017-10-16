Monday night

Remaining wet and very windy in the north and west, with strong winds gradually moving from Northern Ireland and Wales into Northern England and Scotland. Drier elsewhere with some clear skies and less windy. Mild, but fresher than last night.

Tuesday

Wet and windy for northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, but winds and rain easing through the day. Drier, brighter and fresher elsewhere before some rain reaches the south later.