Weather: Unseasonably warm still as Ophelia hits

As ex-hurricane Ophelia arrives this morning, the winds will strengthen from the southwest, leading to widespread gales, and severe gales across Irish Sea coastlines.

This is likely to lead to widespread travel disruption and large waves at the coast.

Cloud and driving rain will affect Northern Ireland and Scotland during this afternoon, turning heavy and persistent at times.

Meanwhile it will be breezy, sunny and warm elsewhere, particularly in the southeast.

Through this evening and overnight it will remain wet and windy in the north, with strong winds moving from Northern Ireland into Northern England and Scotland.

Elsewhere should remain dry with some clear skies and lighter winds. Staying mild with temperatures holding up into double digits.