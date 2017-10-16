What caused Britain's red sky in the morning?

An interesting phenomena that is a result of the movement of ex-Ophelia is the colour of the sky and the sun on Monday morning.

The same southerly winds that have brought us the current warmth have also drawn dust from the Sahara and smoke from wildfires occurring over northern Iberia (Spain/Portugal) to our latitudes.

The dust, which has been seen on cars, scatters the blue light from the sun, letting more red light through - much as at sunrise or sunset.

As captured across the UK: