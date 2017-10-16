Advertisement

What caused Britain's red sky in the morning?

Becky Mantin Weather Presenter
The sun's red glow was photographed in the sky over Taunton in Somerset. Credit: PA

An interesting phenomena that is a result of the movement of ex-Ophelia is the colour of the sky and the sun on Monday morning.

The same southerly winds that have brought us the current warmth have also drawn dust from the Sahara and smoke from wildfires occurring over northern Iberia (Spain/Portugal) to our latitudes.

The dust, which has been seen on cars, scatters the blue light from the sun, letting more red light through - much as at sunrise or sunset.

As captured across the UK:

The sky and sun above Haughton Green, Manchester showed a red glow. Credit: Geoff Austin
The red ring around the sun was photographed above Dudley. Credit: Stacey Harrison
The view was more akin to sunrise and sunset was captured in daytime. Credit: Graham Kirk