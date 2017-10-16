What is the gap the Prime Minister has to bridge with Brussels?

A big hello from balmy barmy Brussels - where the PM has arrived for her dinner with Juncker and Barnier.

Theresa May would not have turned up for no reason. But I am slightly struggling to understand the point of the meeting (although Commission grub ain’t too shabby) - given that her colleagues are continuing to insist that she isn’t budging from her Florentine position, and that the bloomin’ ball remains in the EU’s court.

Because the big problem is that the EU is insisting that the ball is on our side of the net.

And there’s no umpire to adjudicate.

What Juncker and Barnier want from her is: