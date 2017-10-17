Cooler and calmer

A chilly night for the glens of northern Scotland and the Highlands but otherwise a frost free and generally mild night.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies across the southern half of Britain with some rain through East Anglia, east Midlands and south-east of England but staying mild for mid October.

Dribs and drabs of rain will move through the West Country and Wales. Further north it'll feel much cooler with cloud limiting brighter skies but calmer and drier than of late.