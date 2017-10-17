Bill Clinton: Impact of Brexit result may only now be dawning on some Leave voters

Bill Clinton has suggested some of those who voted for Brexit may only now be realising the impact of their decision

The former US president made the comments as he was awarded an honorary doctorate at Dublin City University for his work on peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

"I'm sorry we can't stay together, we had a disagreement," he said as he imagined the thoughts of a Leave voter.

"Oh my God, I didn't know I was going to lose that customs [union] thing and all these economic benefits. Why didn't anyone tell me that?"