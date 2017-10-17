Bombardier to partner with Airbus on C Series after US tariff blow

Airbus has acquired a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series aircraft programme, the companies have announced.

The European company obtained a 50.01% stake in the project, which has been faced with the US government imposing a 300% duty on exports of the plane to the US, amid an international trade dispute.

Theresa May previously vowed to work to protect jobs in Northern Ireland following the potentially crippling impact of the tariff.

Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people at its Belfast factories and is due to begin delivering an order for up to 125 of the new jets to Delta Airlines next year.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Airbus's involvement was "significant news", while the business secretary Greg Clark hailed the move as a "positive step forward", adding: "I think there is great excitement that this could be an expansion of the prospects for jobs in Belfast."