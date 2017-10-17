Daphne Caruana Galizia, Panama Papers journalist, killed in car bomb blast

A Maltese journalist responsible for exposing her island’s alleged ties to a tax haven via the Panama Papers was killed by a car bomb on Monday.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a blast shortly after leaving her home in Mosta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

Despite being heavily criticised by Caruana Galizia, Muscat condemned the "barbaric attack."

Working on the 2016 leak, the journalist alleged offshore holdings in Panama held by Muscat’s wife, the country’s energy minister, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, were used to receive money from Azerbaijan.

Muscat and his wife have denied holding any companies in Panama.

Local police said on Monday the journalist had filed a report two weeks ago saying she was receiving threats.