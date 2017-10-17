Harvey Weinstein 'resigns from his production company' over sex abuse scandal

Harvey Weinstein has agreed to resign from the film production company which he co-founded and bears his name over the flood of sexual abuse claims against him, according to reports.

The mogul will step down from the board of the Weinstein company, a source told NBC News.

The source said that Weinstein, who denies many of the claims against him, insisted that he had not violated his contract but agreed to leave by mutual consent.

He had been on indefinite leave from the company since the scandal first broke.

There are also reports that the company is in talks over a possible sale.