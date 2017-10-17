Humberside Police chief defends officers enjoying Hull Fair dodgems

A police chief has defended his officers after they were photographed riding the dodgems at Hull Fair after working "long, hard hours".

Pictures of Humberside Police officers on the ride at fair have been published in The Sun newspaper and received criticism from some members of the public on social media.

But Deputy Chief Constable Andy McDyer said the officers were taking a break on the last day of the annual fair, which saw just four arrests during the eight-day event.

He said it was "very sad" to see the angle the newspaper had taken on the story, adding some officers had worked "nine consecutive 100-hour shifts".