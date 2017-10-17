Jeremy Corbyn's Islington seat threatened by plans to reduce the number of MPs

Jeremy’s Corbyn’s Islington North constituency seat is under threat from plans to reduce the number of MPs in Westminster from 650 to 600.

A Tuesday report published by the Boundary Commission for England details plans for the reduction in which the Labour leader’s seat will cease to exist.

However, without no Tory majority in Parliament the shake up is unlikely to be approved, facing cross-party opposition, as well as resistance from Tories fearful of losing their own seat.

The current proposal will be subject to an eight-week eight-week consultation.

Plans to scrap Corbyn’s seat were first published in September, leading to an outcry from voters.

Yet the move to scrap Islington North remains part of the overall plan, which, if implemented, could pit Corbyn against shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott for a single seat in the the proposed Finsbury Park and Stoke Newington constituency.

The Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson would also be scrapped. The seat of Prime Minister Theresa May would remain unchanged.

The Commission's proposal would see MPs in England reduced from 533 to 501, 59 to 53 in Scotland, 40 to 29 in Wales and 18 to 17 in Northern Ireland.

Should the plan be adopted by parliament next year, constituencies would be redrawn for the next general election, likely in 2022.

"We're delighted with the huge number of comments on our initial proposals that we've received from members of the public, many of which contain valuable evidence about people's local communities," Sam Hartley, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said.

"Based on what people have said to us, we have revised more than half of our initial proposals."