Last Concorde goes on display to public

The last Concorde ever made and the last to fly has taken pride of place at a new museum in Bristol.

Concorde Alpha Foxtrot has gone on display in Filton where all 10 of the UK-built supersonic jets were assembled.

Filton, on the outskirts of Bristol, is where Concorde's first Britisg test flight was launched from in 1969, lasting 25 minutes.

"To bring it back to Filton is very important because this is where it was born," Les Brodie, the last pilot to fly Concorde in 2003 explained.

"This is where it was thought about, designed and eventually manufactured."