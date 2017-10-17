Man 'stabbed to death after asking drug dealer to move on' at Parsons Green Tube station

Omid Saidy was stabbed to death at Parsons Green Tube station. Credit: Met Police

Police say a 20-year-old man who died in a triple stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station had asked a drug dealer to move on before he was killed. Omid Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.30pm on Monday, while two males, aged 20 and 16, were taken to hospital. Scotland Yard said he was killed after he confronted a drug dealer and another male who was with him. Detectives believe Mr Saidy chased the pair and was fatally stabbed when he caught up to them.

The incident happened near the busy Parsons Green Tube station. Credit: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, from the Met, said: "A young man has tragically lost his life for simply asking a drug dealer to move on. I urge anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward without delay." The victim's 20-year-old friend, who arrived on the scene on a moped, was also stabbed when he came to his aid, police said. The bike collided with a parked vehicle at the scene, but police said the incident is not a "moped-enabled crime." One of the suspects, described as a black male dressed in dark clothing, fled down Harbled Road in the direction of Fulham Court.

A forensic officer inspects the crime scene. Credit: PA