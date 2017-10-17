No Brexit security co-operation deal 'unthinkable', Amber Rudd says

Home Secretary Amber Rudd speaks at the Home Affairs Select Committee.

It is "unthinkable" that the UK will walk away from talks with Brussels without a deal at least covering security co-operation, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said - appearing to contradict Brexit Secretary David Davis. Mr Davis told MPs although the Government was "straining every sinew" to secure a comprehensive deal covering the future relationship with the European Union after Brexit in March 2019 it was vital that in a negotiation you "have to have the right to walk away". But Ms Rudd insisted there would be agreement on the vital issue of security co-operation, stressing that it was in the interests of both the UK and the remaining 27 EU members to reach a deal. Prime Minister Theresa May put forward plans for a treaty on security co-operation in her Florence speech on Brexit.

Asked about speculation the UK could walk away without a Brexit deal "of any form" Ms Rudd told the Home Affairs Select Committee: "I think it is unthinkable that there would be no deal. "It is so much in their interest as well as in ours; in their communities', in their families', in their tourists' interests to have something in place. We will make sure there is something between them and us to maintain our security." Ms Rudd was a high-profile campaigner for the Remain cause during the Brexit referendum and her comments are likely to cause concern among arch-Eurosceptics on the Tory benches who believe the UK should retain the option of cutting ties with Brussels without any form of deal.

