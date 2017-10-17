Prince William will go on tour without Kate next month
Kensington Palace has announced that the Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, will not accompany her husband when he travels to Finland for a two day tour.
The Duke of Cambridge will tour Finland on 29 and 30 November on a visit which the Palace says is "at the request of the Foreign Office".
The government has been deploying members of the royal family on soft diplomacy missions since the Brexit referendum.
William and Kate recently spent a week with their children travelling in Poland and Germany.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents in Warsaw, Gdansk, Berlin and Hamburg.
Diplomats say the royal visits to EU countries strengthen what they call ‘people-to-people’ ties.
The Duchess has only recently returned to work after announcing that she is suffering from the acute morning sickness condition, Hyperemesis gravidarum.
Kensington Palace has announced that the Duke and Duchess will complete a tour together in the new year when they visit Norway and Sweden in early 2018.