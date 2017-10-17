Thousands hold candlelight vigil in Barcelona over arrest of two pro-independence activists

Demonstrators staged a candlelight vigil in Barcelona. Credit: AP

Thousands of people are protesting in Barcelona to demand the release of two Catalan pro-independence activists jailed by Spanish authorities in a sedition case. The demonstrators have flooded a main avenue, holding up candles, pro-independence "estelada" flags and chanted "political prisoners, freedom". The jailed activists are Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who lead two different grassroots groups. On Monday, a Madrid judge provisionally jailed Sanchez and Cuixart in a sedition investigation.

Thousands of demonstrators flooded a main street in Barcelona. Credit: APTN

The judge ruled they were behind huge demonstrations on September 20 and 21 in Barcelona that hindered the police operation against preparations for an October 1 independence referendum. On Tuesday Spain's top court ruled that the referendum was unconstitutional, adding legal weight to the government's efforts to block an attempt by the region to break away from Spain.

The demonstration was against the jailing of two pro-independence activists. Credit: APTN