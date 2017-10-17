UK economy would be better off if crippling Brexit is reversed, OECD economic study claims

Britain's economy is on track to be crippled by Brexit and the country would be a lot better off if the process is reversed, according to a key economic survey.

A second referendum overturning a Brexit vote that was partly swung by "less-educated workers" would have a "significant" and "positive" impact, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said.

The 2017 survey on the UK economy projects growth of just 1% in 2018 and says the ongoing uncertainty in Brexit talks means a free-trade agreement with the EU is unlikely to be agreed by the 2019 exit date.

Its other stand-out analysis of Brexit included: