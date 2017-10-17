UK inflation hits five-year high as household squeeze continues

UK inflation has risen to 3% - the highest level for five years, figures released by the Office for National Statistics show.

It comes as households already face a triple-whammy from rising airfares, fuel and electricity prices.

With the average pay packet only growing by 2.1% in the past year, it means prices are rising faster than earnings.

The rise will put pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates in November.

Governor Mark Carney must now write a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond explaining why inflation is climbing so rapidly.

The Government has set an inflation target of 2%, with protocol dictating Mr Carney must contact the Chancellor if inflation exceeds 3% or falls short of 1%.