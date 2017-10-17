What would happen if the UK does not get a Brexit deal?

Britain needs to be prepared to leave the EU without a deal, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said, but what would happen if the UK did?

Should no deal be negotiated, Dover, the UK's gateway to Europe, would be one of the places to feel the effects of this most.

Some 7,000 lorries pass through customs there everyday and currently only those from outside Europe have to undergo lengthy checks, but in the event of no deal, all lorries would have to, possibly causing miles of queues on the M20, similar to those experienced during the French ferry strikes in 2015.

And it is not only time which could be increased if no deal were to be agreed, trade tariffs could also rise, if World Trade Organisation tariffs are reverted to.

One business owner feared they could be as high as 35%.

Yet others remain optimistic.

"I think it [a possible no deal situation] can be as smooth as we want to make it," stated Tony Thompson, Managing Director of Comfret Hauliers.

"I don't think it's down to whether or not the relationship between us and the EU politically-wise is going to make a lot of difference, it's going to be as smooth as we want to make it.

"Business people are the people who can make it work."