Young Vic's new artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah 'could back quotas' to improve diversity

The Young Vic’s new artistic director has said he could back quotas to help improve the diversity of British theatre.

Kwame Kwei-Armah takes over the top job at the leading London theatre next year, and says he is committed to broadening the backgrounds of both actors and audiences.

“If you really feel that there is something in having diverse cultures and minds and views in the room, then you will simply make it happen,” he said.

Asked if quotas can work, he said: “I happen to think that in some contexts, they absolutely do.”

Whilst he admitted that such moves may not win hearts and minds, he said they can be valuable in helping actors from non-white backgrounds get a foot in door.

And after that, they must prove themselves like anyone one else, he said.