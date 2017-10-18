A cloudy day for many with outbreaks of rain and drizzle

It will be a cloudy day across much of Wales, central and southern England with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, this perhaps heavy in places.

Where the rain is most persistent across the midlands, it will feel cool.

There will be some extensive low cloud, mist and hill fog across the south, but a few sunny breaks may develop later, especially across the southwest where it will feel mild.

Across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland there may be a scattering of showers at first, otherwise it should become largely dry and bright with some sunny spells.

Winds will be lighter for all and temperatures will reach a high of 17 Celsius (63 F).