China's president hails start of 'new era' at national congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the start of a "new era" as he set out his vision for China to become a "great modern socialist country".

Opening the national congress, Mr Xi urged the Communist Party to take a stronger role in society and economic development to better address "grim" challenges facing the country.

"The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is no walk in the park or mere drum-beating and gong-clanging.

"The whole party must be prepared to make ever more difficult and harder efforts."

"To achieve great dreams there must be a great struggle," Mr Xi told delegates at the congress, which takes place once every five years.