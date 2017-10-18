Cloudy skies capping temperatures tonight

It will be cloudy and mild tonight with misty hills.Thursday will see cloudy skies again for most of us with rain into Hampshire, the Midlands and parts of south Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Elsewhere, it will stay dry but blustery in the southeast despite seeing the best of the temperatures. There will be rain into Northern Ireland and western counties later in the day. Mild given the time of year and a lack of sunshine but cooler than of late.