Donald Trump accused of insensitivity after telling widow her soldier husband 'knew what he signed up for'

Donald Trump has been accused of making insensitive comments to a grieving widow days after her soldier husband was killed.

The president reportedly phoned Sergeant La David Johnson's wife and said he "must have known what he'd signed up for".

Sgt Johnson, 25, was one of four US special service troops killed in Niger by Islamist militants earlier this month.

He and his wife have two children with a third on the way.

Myeshia Johnson had been en route to meet her husband's body when Mr Trump called.

Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson was with Mrs Johnson at the time, and later criticised the president after overhearing the call.