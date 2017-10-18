FA sorry over 'discriminatory' remarks made by ex-England women's coach Mark Sampson

The FA has apologised to two England women's team players after an internal investigation found their former coach made discriminatory remarks towards them.

Mark Sampson, 35, was found to have made "ill-judged attempts at humour" when speaking to players Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.

Aluko, 30, claimed Sampson made an inappropriate comment about her Nigerian family having Ebola before an England match in 2014.

And Spence, 24, alleged Sampson made remarks about the number of times she had been arrested in a racial light.

The allegations came at a time when Sampson was already under the spotlight for inappropriate behaviour during his time at Bristol Academy - something which led to his departure from the national side.

Speaking on behalf of the FA, CEO Martin Glenn said the body wished to "sincerely apologise" to the striker and midfielder.

However Katherine Newton, who led the investigation, concluded that Sampson was "not a racist", and that Aluko had not been subjected to prolonged bullying.

Sampson was sacked as head coach last month over a separate matter after being found to have acted inappropriately.