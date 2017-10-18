Firework thrown at London bus as frightened passengers flee

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A firework was thrown at a London bus sending frightened passengers running with fear.

Footage of the incident, posted on social media, shows the firework being launched towards the front of the bus, before sparks fly in the direction of passengers.

It happened on a bus travelling between Angel and Camden on Saturday evening.

Passenger Apostolos Filis told ITV News: "It was really sudden.

"No one was expecting the attack. They started attacking cars and bikes but then went on attacking the bus."