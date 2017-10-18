- ITV Report
Firework thrown at London bus as frightened passengers flee
A firework was thrown at a London bus sending frightened passengers running with fear.
Footage of the incident, posted on social media, shows the firework being launched towards the front of the bus, before sparks fly in the direction of passengers.
It happened on a bus travelling between Angel and Camden on Saturday evening.
Passenger Apostolos Filis told ITV News: "It was really sudden.
"No one was expecting the attack. They started attacking cars and bikes but then went on attacking the bus."
London Ambulance Service said no injuries were reported.
Steve Burton, from Transport for London, said: “This idiotic behaviour is extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated.
"We are working with Metropolitan Police to ensure appropriate action is taken.”
The Metropolitan Police have been informed of the incident by ITV News but have yet to comment.