- ITV Report
Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey makes Harvey Weinstein accusation
Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey has claimed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was "furious" after she rejected his advances.
The British actress, who plays Cersei Lannister in the HBO show, detailed meetings between herself and Weinstein in which he allegedly made "suggestive" comments and left her in tears.
Headey is the latest in a growing list of women to make accusations against the producer.
In other developments:
- Weinstein stepped down from his position on The Weinstein Company board
- Amazon Studios boss Roy Price resigned from his role after becoming embroiled in the allegations
- A woman contacted British police claiming Weinstein sexually assaulted her in Westminster in 1992
- Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony told police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s
Headey joins a list of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Alice Evans and Sophie Dix who have spoken out against Weinstein's conduct.
In a series of posts on Twitter, she told how she got into her car and "cried" after the filmmaker invited her up to his hotel room.
In one post, she described her first meeting with Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival, where she said that after asking her to walk by the water with him, he "made some suggestive comment, a gesture" which she "laughed off".
Headey then described how years later in Los Angeles, she shared a lift with Weinstein after he invited her up to his room to show her a script.
She wrote: "The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, 'I'm not interested in anything other than work, please don't think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen'.
"I don't know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don't come near me.
"He was silent after I spoke, furious."
After Weinstein's room key card failed to work, he "got really angry" and "walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm".
The actress said Weinstein whispered to her not to tell anyone about the incident, after which she "got into my car and cried".
The latest accusations follow several made by actresses in the US against Weinstein - four of rape and more than 30 of sexual harassment - and come after his British wife Georgina Chapman said she was leaving him.
Another woman, an unnamed former Miramax employee, said Weinstein - who co-founded his film studio in the late 1970s with his brother - raped her in the basement flat of his London offices in around 1992.
Scotland Yard earlier confirmed three accusations had been made relating to alleged sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015. These followed another claim, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.
Through his spokeswoman, Weinstein has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual sex after three actresses said he had raped them in an article in The New Yorker.
He is currently undergoing therapy but reportedly hoped that he could return to his career.