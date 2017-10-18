Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey makes Harvey Weinstein accusation

Lena Headey plays Cersei Lannister in Game Of Thrones. Credit: AP

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey has claimed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was "furious" after she rejected his advances. The British actress, who plays Cersei Lannister in the HBO show, detailed meetings between herself and Weinstein in which he allegedly made "suggestive" comments and left her in tears. Headey is the latest in a growing list of women to make accusations against the producer. In other developments:

Weinstein stepped down from his position on The Weinstein Company board

Amazon Studios boss Roy Price resigned from his role after becoming embroiled in the allegations

A woman contacted British police claiming Weinstein sexually assaulted her in Westminster in 1992

Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony told police she was attacked by Weinstein in her London home in the late 1980s

Headey joins a list of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Alice Evans and Sophie Dix who have spoken out against Weinstein's conduct. In a series of posts on Twitter, she told how she got into her car and "cried" after the filmmaker invited her up to his hotel room. In one post, she described her first meeting with Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival, where she said that after asking her to walk by the water with him, he "made some suggestive comment, a gesture" which she "laughed off".

Headey then described how years later in Los Angeles, she shared a lift with Weinstein after he invited her up to his room to show her a script. She wrote: "The lift was going up and I said to Harvey, 'I'm not interested in anything other than work, please don't think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen'. "I don't know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don't come near me. "He was silent after I spoke, furious." After Weinstein's room key card failed to work, he "got really angry" and "walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm". The actress said Weinstein whispered to her not to tell anyone about the incident, after which she "got into my car and cried".

