- ITV Report
-
Agreement on EU citizens staying in UK after Brexit is within 'touching distance', Theresa May says
The UK government and EU leaders are "in touching distance" of a deal on EU citizens' rights, Theresa May has said in an open letter.
The prime minister told the three million EU citizens living in Britain she will make it as easy as possible for them to stay after Brexit.
In the letter on her Facebook page - which is also being posted to 100,000 EU nationals - she promised to involve EU expats in the design of a "streamlined" digital process for registering to remain.
The offer comes as May prepares for disappointment at a European Council summit where leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states will agree that it is too early to begin formal negotiations on a future trade relationship.
Addressing the 27 leaders over dinner in Brussels on Thursday, the prime minister will urge them at least to begin preparatory talks among themselves about the transition to a future relationship, so they are ready to begin negotiations "as soon as possible".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also travel to the Belgian capital to accuse May of "bungling" the withdrawal process and declare Labour "stands ready to take up responsibility for the Brexit negotiations".
The Labour leader will meet three EU prime ministers, as well as the chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani.
Donald Tusk, the European Council president, did declare on Wednesday he will recommend that the EU begins "internal preparations for talks on the transition and the future relationship".
These could begin at the next scheduled summit in December - but he warned this would require "more concrete proposals from the British side", in comments reflecting pressure from Brussels for further UK concessions on a so-called "divorce bill" which could reach 60 billion euros (£53bn).
May wrote in her open letter that representatives of EU nationals will be invited to sit on a User Group which will meet regularly to iron out any problems with the process of applying for the new "settled status" to remain in the UK.
The cost of registration will be kept "as low as possible" and it will be made simple to swap permanent residence rights for settled status, she said.
Expats will no longer have to show they have comprehensive sickness insurance.
Britain wants to offer the new status to EU citizens with five years' residence and is aiming to start registrations at the end of next year.
Mrs May has so far refused to give the three million EU nationals an unconditional right to stay until similar rights are granted to more than one million Britons living on the continent.