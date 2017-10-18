Agreement on EU citizens staying in UK after Brexit is within 'touching distance', Theresa May says

The UK government and EU leaders are "in touching distance" of a deal on EU citizens' rights, Theresa May has said in an open letter.

The prime minister told the three million EU citizens living in Britain she will make it as easy as possible for them to stay after Brexit.

In the letter on her Facebook page - which is also being posted to 100,000 EU nationals - she promised to involve EU expats in the design of a "streamlined" digital process for registering to remain.

The offer comes as May prepares for disappointment at a European Council summit where leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states will agree that it is too early to begin formal negotiations on a future trade relationship.

Addressing the 27 leaders over dinner in Brussels on Thursday, the prime minister will urge them at least to begin preparatory talks among themselves about the transition to a future relationship, so they are ready to begin negotiations "as soon as possible".