Hillary Clinton praises NHS after broken toe disrupts UK book tour

Hillary Clinton has praised the NHS for the "excellent care" she received after breaking her toe falling down stairs during her UK book tour.

The injury forced the former US presidential candidate to delay or miss a series of promotional media interviews and public appearances.

Mrs Clinton later appeared with a protective boot on the rescheduled filming for the BBC's Graham Norton Show - and recounted her accident.

"I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand, I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards,” she said.

"I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe. I’ve received excellent care from your excellent health service."

Her communications director shared his audience view of Mrs Clinton's TV appearance as he confirmed she was "back" on the promotional tour.