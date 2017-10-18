Michael Fallon impersonator tries swindling Richard Branson out of £3.8m to 'rescue diplomat from terrorists'

A conman posing as Defence Secretary Michael Fallon attempted swindling nearly £4 million out of Sir Richard Branson, according to the entrepreneur.

The Virgin boss said that a man sounding "exactly" like Mr Fallon called him asking for money to help rescue a British diplomat being held hostage by terrorists.

Sir Richard was asked confidentially to contribute £3.8 million to the rescue fund.

But after calling Downing Street to verify the request, the businessman realised the call had been a fraud.

Sir Richard wrote about the incident on his website, where he revealed details of another scam involving himself being impersonated.