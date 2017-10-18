Advertisement

Photo of black rhino with horns hacked off wins Wildlife Photographer of Year award

Brent Stirton won the award for his image Memorial to a Species. Credit: Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA

An image of a black rhino with its horns hacked off has seen a photojournalist named Wildlife Photographer of Year.

Brent Stirton won the award for his image Memorial to a Species, taken at a game reserve in South Africa.

He was revealed as the winner at a ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London, which runs the competition.

Judge Roz Kidman Cox said: "To make such a tragic scene almost majestic in its sculptural power deserves the highest award.

"There is rawness, but there is also great poignancy and therefore dignity in the fallen giant.

"It's also symbolic of one of the most wasteful, cruel and unnecessary environmental crimes, one that needs to provoke the greatest public outcry."

Black rhinos are a critically endangered species - the one captured by Mr Stirton had recently been shot and de-horned when he took its photo.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017 award was given to Daniel Nelson for his portrait of a lowland gorilla from the Republic of Congo lounging on the forest floor eating a breadfruit.

Daniel Nelson's image won him Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Credit: Daniel Nelson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA

Mr Stirton beat almost 50,000 entries from 92 countries to win the top prize.

His image will go on show alongside 99 other photographs at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, which opens on Friday October 20 at the museum.

