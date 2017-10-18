Revealed: Huge number of roadworks overrunning in Britain

The staggering number of days roadworks are overrunning and causing disruption and delays has been revealed in information obtained by ITV News.

In freedom of information requests, ITV News asked local councils how many days roadworks had overrun in the last year.

Across the country last year the total number of overruns was 23,636 days - which is 65 years worth of delays.

Birmingham was the worst affected area, with 19,323 days - or 52 years of additional roadworks.