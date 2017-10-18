- ITV Report
Revealed: Huge number of roadworks overrunning in Britain
The staggering number of days roadworks are overrunning and causing disruption and delays has been revealed in information obtained by ITV News.
In freedom of information requests, ITV News asked local councils how many days roadworks had overrun in the last year.
Across the country last year the total number of overruns was 23,636 days - which is 65 years worth of delays.
Birmingham was the worst affected area, with 19,323 days - or 52 years of additional roadworks.
Road-workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the delays were usually down to "lack of communication".
"You're at a push to get the job done in time, and the most important thing is the work's got to be done safely," they added.
The spokesman for Street Works UK, the utility companies that dig up Britain's roads, says only 2% of works overrun, and the work is "essential".
Bob Gallienne said: "These underground assets actually provide us with the quality of life, the ability of the country to perform. They're absolutely fundamental."