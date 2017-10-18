Tory MP Douglas Ross to miss Universal Credit vote to run line at Champions League match

Conservative MP Douglas Ross is set to miss the Universal Credit vote because he will be running the lines at a Champions League football tie in Barcelona.

Mr Ross has been listed as assistant referee at the Camp Nou stadium for Wednesday night's match against Greek side Olympiacos.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm UK time - 45 minutes after MPs at Westminster are expected to vote on the Labour motion.

Up to 25 Conservative MPs are thought to be willing to rebel and back Labour in the non-binding vote.

Mr Ross ousted the SNP's Westminster leader Angus Robertson to win the Moray seat in June's General Election and the Tories insisted his constituents supported his refereeing work.