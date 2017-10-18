- ITV Report
Thomson travel brand ditched under Tui revamp
One of the UK's best known travel brands will disappear on Wednesday following a revamp by its owner.
The German group Tui is ditching the 50-year-old Thomson name as part of plans to change the brand's perception and introduce a wide range of holidays.
Thomson's 600 shops have been renovated to display the Tui name and the company has been running a television advertising campaign to inform customers that "Thomson is changing to Tui".
The UK is the last of Tui's markets to see the rebrand, which was announced in 2015.
Tui UK and Ireland managing director Nick Longman said he hopes the move will boost sales as the firm expands its range of holidays from traditional bucket and spade breaks.
"Holidays are changing, people want different things, not just seven and 14 (night) beach packages.
"They want to go for different durations, with different generations of their family, do city breaks, do tours, all those different types of holiday experiences.
"I think that it can be harder to change people's perception of a brand when you try to introduce a wider type of holiday.
"Tui is a much more contemporary brand and certainly the research we did said people are much more likely to consider going on those other types of holidays if they go with Tui."
The Thomson brand was established in 1965 by Canadian media baron Roy Thomson.