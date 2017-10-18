Thomson travel brand ditched under Tui revamp

One of the UK's best known travel brands will disappear on Wednesday following a revamp by its owner.

The German group Tui is ditching the 50-year-old Thomson name as part of plans to change the brand's perception and introduce a wide range of holidays.

Thomson's 600 shops have been renovated to display the Tui name and the company has been running a television advertising campaign to inform customers that "Thomson is changing to Tui".

The UK is the last of Tui's markets to see the rebrand, which was announced in 2015.