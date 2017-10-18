Unemployment at joint lowest level for more than 40 years

Unemployment has fallen to its joint lowest level for more than 40 years, with women driving the growth in employment.

The jobless total was cut by 52,000 to 1.4 million in the three months to August, putting the unemployment rate at 4.3% - a 12-year low.

The Office for National Statistics said more than 32 million people are now in work, including 15 million women, with the female employment rate reaching a record 70.7%.

Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies has increased by 3,000 to a near-record high of 783,000.

However pay growth continues to fall behind inflation.