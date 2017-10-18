Universal Credit helpline call charges abolished after huge criticism

People will no longer be charged for calling the Universal Credit helpline, the government has announced, following huge criticism from MPs and campaigners.

Abolishment of the helpline charges - which cost claimants up to 55p a minute - marks a victory for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who challenged Theresa May over the issue at Prime Minister's Questions last week.

Welfare Secretary David Gauke said the line would be a freephone number helpline from November and all of his departments helplines would be free by the end of the year.

He is currently defending the Universal Credit scheme in front of the work and pensions committee.

Heidi Allen, a Conservative MP on the committee and outspoken critic of the Universal Credit roll-out, welcomed Mr Gauke's announcement.