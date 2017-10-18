Video shows how alleged parachute sabotage could be done in minutes

The trial of a soldier accused of trying to kill his wife with a sabotaged parachute has been shown a video demonstrating how it could be done in a toilet cubicle in just over five minutes.

Sergeant Emile Cilliers, 37, is accused of tampering with the chute of his former Army officer wife, Victoria Cilliers, the day before a jump at Easter in April 2015.

Prosecutors allege the NCO in the Royal Army Physical Training Corps took the chute into a lavatory at the airfield at Netheravon, Wiltshire, and twisted the lines of the mainparachute before removing vital parts called "slinks" from the reserve.

The jury at Winchester Crown Court had asked if they could be shown a demonstration of how this might be done in the tight space of the toilets, having visited Netheravon last week.

Mark Bayada, the Army Parachute Association (APA) chief instructor at Netheravon, an expert witness for the prosecution, carried out the filmed demonstration using two different parachutes, the court heard.