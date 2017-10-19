Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

70th anniversary of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery

The Queen pictured previously inspecting the Kings Troop parade. Credit: PA

The Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which plays an important role at major state and royal events, on Thursday.

As Captain General of the King's Troop, she will receive the royal salute and later inspect the unit in a parade.

The Troop firing a 41 round Royal Salute to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 96th birthday. Credit: PA

The Troop are famed for firing gun salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions.

The Duke of Edinburgh's 96th birthday was marked with a Royal Salute in Green Park in central London in June.

Prince Philip put his fingers in his ears to help block out the loud noises of the canons. Credit: PA

Equipped with First World War 13-pounder field guns, the Troop also provide a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.

Since the Troop was formed in 1947 on the wishes of the Queen's father George V, they have played a role in many events over the years.

King George VI changed the name of the royal artillery to the King's Troop in 1947. Credit: PA
King George VI's coffin was drawn by bays of the Kings Troop of Royal Horse Artillery. Credit: PA
The Troop hold a rehearsal for their 'Musical Drive' at a Royal Tournament in 1956. Credit: PA
The horse artillery have performed at the Royal Windsor horse show. Credit: PA
The Queen poses with members of The King's Troop parade after an inspection. Credit: PA
Members of the Kings Troop are soldiers who can be deployed around the world on operations. Credit: PA
A dog acquaints himself with one of the artillery's horses. Credit: PA
Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher's coffin was drawn on a gun carriage. Credit: PA
The Troop took part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014. Credit: PA
Final preparations ahead of an event to mark the anniversary of the Queen's coronation. Credit: PA
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride past the Queen during a 2016 review. Credit: PA
The Troop at an event to commemorate the Battle of the Somme. Credit: PA