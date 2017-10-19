- ITV Report
70th anniversary of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
The Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, which plays an important role at major state and royal events, on Thursday.
As Captain General of the King's Troop, she will receive the royal salute and later inspect the unit in a parade.
The Troop are famed for firing gun salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions.
The Duke of Edinburgh's 96th birthday was marked with a Royal Salute in Green Park in central London in June.
Equipped with First World War 13-pounder field guns, the Troop also provide a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.
Since the Troop was formed in 1947 on the wishes of the Queen's father George V, they have played a role in many events over the years.