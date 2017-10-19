It is a cloudy and damp start to the day across many parts.

Through the morning an area of rain will steadily track northeastwards across central England, moving into northeast England this afternoon and eventually eastern Scotland this evening. This rain may be heavy at times.

Further west there will be a good deal of dry weather to begin the day with and there will also be some bright or sunny spells in the morning, particularly across parts of Wales and northwest England.

By this afternoon a band of rain, which may be heavy at times and will also be accompanied by strong winds will move into Northern Ireland, the southwest of England and Wales.

For many there will be a cool feel under the cloud and rain, however in the best of any sunshine, temperatures will reach as high as 17 Celsius (63 F).