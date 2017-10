Rain into the Midlands moving into Lincolnshire and parts of Yorkshire. East of this patchy rain and blustery but mild air will make it feel a little muggy.

Steady, heavy rain into Northern Ireland and the West Country and Wales will mean a soaking and with blustery winds, a horrible feel to the day.

Elsewhere a cloudy day with brighter breaks in short supply and hard to come by.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: